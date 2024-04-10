Ukraine has identified two more Russian occupiers involved in the killing of civilians in Bucha

Ukraine has identified two more Russian soldiers involved in the killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. They were informed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Itʼs about the commander of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Airborne Forces Division of the Russian Armed Forces and the gunner of the 4th Airborne Assault Company.

According to the investigation, in March 2022, the commander of the self-propelled artillery division was near one of the houses in Bucha. He knew that the residents of the house were providing first aid to the wounded woman, but without warning he opened fire with a machine gun in the direction of the veranda. It was there that the resident of the house and the wounded woman were.

Then the occupier went to the territory of the yard of the house and started shooting again at the women and the man who was near the front door. They died of their injuries on the spot.

Another occupier, a gunner of the 4th Airborne Assault Company, went down to the basement in Bucha in March 2022, where civilians were hiding. He ordered them to hand over their mobile phones for verification. At the same time, he ordered one of the civilian men to collect the phones and take them outside.

But after that, the occupier without warning opened fire with a machine gun and aimed at a Ukrainian who was climbing the stairs to the exit from the basement — the man died on the spot. All the Ukrainians killed were civilians.