National Police: The number of those killed and tortured in Buchi is still not final

After the de-occupation of Buchi in the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers found 422 murdered civilians. In total, 1,190 bodies of Ukrainians were found in the Bucha district, but the number of dead in Bucha is still not final — the police are looking for the missing.

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

About a thousand civilians who were killed by the Russian occupiers died a violent death: either they were shot or they died from mine and explosive injuries. Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov emphasized that 514 residents of the Kyiv region are currently considered missing — there may be victims among them. 180 bodies remain unidentified.

Nebytov said that there were two Russian torture camps in Buch — the "Radiant" camp, where people were tortured in the basement and shot in the back of the head, and at the intersection of Vokzalna Street, where Ukrainians were executed en masse.

In Ukraine, the police have initiated more than 116,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of Russian war crimes, of which 23,000 were committed in the Kyiv region. The National Police continues to investigate Russian war crimes.