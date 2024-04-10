The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the project on the mobilization of convicts

On April 10, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 11079-1 on the mobilization of convicts in the first reading.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The draft law was supported by 281 MPs.

The document proposes that during mobilization and martial law, prisoners may be released on parole to perform military service under a contract.

In order to join the ranks of the Armed Forces, they will need to write an application to the institution where they are serving their sentences, undergo a medical examination in prison, and only then get to the TRC, where the military unit will decide whether it is ready to mobilize the prisoner, Armiya TV notes.

In addition, the prisoners will undergo a military medical commission (MMC), a mental state assessment, and they must still be allowed by the court to mobilize to the ranks of the Armed Forces.

At the same time, those convicted of:

crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine;

intentional killing of two or more people or combined with rape or sexual violence;

crimes against sexual freedom (rape, sexual violence, corruption of minors, etc.);

terrorism;

drunk driving, which has resulted in the death of several people.

According to the authors of the draft law, it will allow to create additional opportunities for equipping the Armed Forces and will give additional motivation to prisoners "to correct and fulfill the duty of repelling armed aggression against Ukraine."

Zheleznyak clarified that by the second reading, the risks related to the mobilization of corrupt officials and those convicted of serious crimes should be removed from the project.