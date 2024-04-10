The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on strengthening responsibility for military offenses

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 10379 on strengthening responsibility for military offenses.

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

254 MPs voted pro, one deputy voted contra, and 37 — abstained.

The draft law provides for fines for violations by conscripts, conscripts and reservists of the rules of military accounting, violations of laws on defense, military duty and military service, mobilization training and mobilization, and violations of these laws during martial law.

The other day, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Activities ruled out criminal liability and determined the amount of fines during consideration of draft law No. 10379. These were the committeeʼs proposals.

However, so far the parliament has voted for the draft law, which has not been amended based on the Committeeʼs proposals. This can be done before the second reading.