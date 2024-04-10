Ukraine confiscated in absentia the apartment and cars of the Crimean Metropolitan Lazar

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice against the Crimean Metropolitan Lazar — Shvets Rostyslav Pylypovich. Ukraine confiscated his property in absentia.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice writes about this.

HACC seized Shvetsʼs assets — an apartment in Simferopol and four vehicles — as state revenue.

Priest and bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church Rostyslav Shvets headed the Crimean Metropolis from 1992 to October 2023.

Since the beginning of the war in 2014, he supported Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine and the Russian occupation. He received Russian citizenship.

In December 2022, the Security Srevice of Ukraine (SBU) published a list of representatives of the UOC MP who were subject to sanctions. Metropolitan Lazar was among them. The special service noted that these representatives promoted Russian narratives and propaganda, cooperated with the occupiers, justified the war against Ukraine, and joined the dioceses headed by them to the Russian Orthodox Church.