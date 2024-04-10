At night, the occupiers attacked the south with drones and missiles. Air defense forces shot down 14 of the 17 Shahed

On the night of April 10, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed-131/136 attack drones, two Iskander-K cruise missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Air defense forces destroyed 14 out of 17 drones — combat operations continued in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. The attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, at around 20:00 on April 9, two Kh-59 guided air missiles, which the enemy used to attack Odesa, were destroyed.

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. In the Mykolaiv region, emergency shutdowns were temporarily introduced, there were no casualties, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

Also, a fire caused by the downing of a drone broke out at a recreational facility in Ochakiv, no one was injured. In Odesa, missiles hit objects of critical and transport and logistics infrastructure. Currently, two injured employees of the transport company are known. An energy facility, a private house and several cars were also damaged.

"The enemy ʼsend greetingsʼ to Odesa on Liberation Day all morning. In the city, the Russians targeted the energy infrastructure. We are assessing the extent of damage to the power plant. A private house and several cars were also damaged. Currently, we know of one victim," Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov clarified.