The Prime Minister ordered the development of a new resolution on reservation from mobilization

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed relevant ministries to introduce an updated, fairer regulation on reservations in the near future in order to avoid speculation. They should define a comprehensive list of objects and enterprises of critical infrastructure.
"One of the key issues in this direction is the fair and rational reservation of conscripts. Employees of enterprises that are really critically important. There shouldnʼt be any speculation or manipulation," Shmyhal noted.
According to him, clear and understandable criteria are needed so that neither the military nor the public have any questions as to why certain people are reserved.
- On April 8, the MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed that several Ukrainian state circuses have acquired the status of companies that are critical for ensuring the livelihood of the population of Ukraine, which makes it possible to reserve their employees from mobilization. On the website of the Ministry of Education and Culture, it is reported that the status of "critically important enterprises" has been confirmed for the Mobile and National Circuses of Ukraine, the State Circus Company of Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Lviv circuses. The decrees of the Ministry of Culture are dated February 2024.
- In addition to circus institutions, such status was acquired by the ensemble "Hutsulia", the National Opera of Ukraine, the Lviv National Opera, the Verivka National Choir, the Kharkiv National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, the Dumka Chapel, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine and a number of other creative groups.