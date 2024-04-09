The Prime Minister ordered the development of a new resolution on reservation from mobilization

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed relevant ministries to introduce an updated, fairer regulation on reservations in the near future in order to avoid speculation. They should define a comprehensive list of objects and enterprises of critical infrastructure.

"One of the key issues in this direction is the fair and rational reservation of conscripts. Employees of enterprises that are really critically important. There shouldnʼt be any speculation or manipulation," Shmyhal noted.

According to him, clear and understandable criteria are needed so that neither the military nor the public have any questions as to why certain people are reserved.