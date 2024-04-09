The Ministry of Culture considers hate regarding the booking of circus and media workers to be disrespectful

Acting Minister of Culture Rostislav Karandeev called the hate regarding the booking of circus and media workers disrespectful.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

"How can you draw conclusions about the importance of a cultural institution based only on its name? The state enterprise ʼDirectorate of Mobile Circus Teams of Ukraineʼ is not a street tent, as someone imagines, but a professional team of high-class masters of their craft," said Karandeev.

He notes that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the algorithm for booking culture and media workers has not changed — there have been no innovations. At the same time, a small number of people are booked. For example, the directorate of mobile circus teams, according to Karandeev, booked only 14 people — thatʼs less than 10% of the entire team.

Regarding the booking of media workers, the minister says that they "are a source of true information and a pillar of national security."

"People are critically important to culture. Culture and media are critically important to the state. The responsible authorities should not only talk about it, but also ensure our stability both at the front and in the rear with their balanced and professional decisions," summed up the acting minister.