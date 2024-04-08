The Ministry of Culture recognized the telethon channels as critically important for the economy. Their employees can be booked

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine granted the TV channels of the Yedyni Novyni telethon and mobile circuses the status of critical importance for the economy. This status, in particular, gives the right to reservation from mobilization of a certain percentage of employees.

According to the orders of the Ministry of Culture, the status of a critical enterprise was granted to JSC "National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine" ("Public News"), LLC "MY-UKRAINA" (TV channel "We — Ukraine"), LLC "TRK STUDIO 1+1", "1 +1 PRODUCTION" (television channel "1+1"), SE "Parliamentary TV channel "Rada"", LLC "MK TRK" (ICTV) and PrJSC "Telekanal "Inter"".

In addition, since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Culture has confirmed this status to the representative office of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ukrainian National Information Agency "Ukrinform", LLC "New Channel", LLC "Starline Media", LLC "Telekanal STB", LLC "Khmarochos Media", etc., as well as the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine and a number of other enterprises, institutions and organizations in the field of the Ministry of Culture.

Mobile circuses were also classified as critically important. Among the decrees of the Ministry of Culture are the state circuses of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, as well as the National Circus of Ukraine, the State Circus Company of Ukraine, and the Mobile Circus of Ukraine, among others.