Ukrainians trust the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon less and less

As of the beginning of February 2024, 36% of Ukrainians trust the “Yedyni Novyny” [“Only News”] telethon, while 47% do not.

This is reported by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"The idea of a single news telethon had wide support in 2022, but since 2023 there has been a steady decline in trust, and as of February 2024, for the first time, we are recording a negative trust-distrust balance (that is, the number of those who trust is now less than the number of those who, who does not trust)," the message reads.

Thus, according to the survey, in December 2023, 43% trusted the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon, 38% did not trust it, and now the situation has changed. At the beginning of February 2024, the share of those who trust has decreased to 36%. On the other hand, the share of those who do not trust has increased to 47%.

Sociologists also note that although those who do not trust President Volodymyr Zelensky are much more critical of the telethon, among those who trust Zelensky, 48% trust the telethon, and 33% do not trust it. Residents of the west and center are somewhat more critical of the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon. At the same time, in fact, in all regions, no more than 40% trust him, as KIIS noted.