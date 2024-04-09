The National Museum of the History of Ukraine collected funds for the dismantling of the “kiosk-temple” of the UOC MP

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv collected the necessary 772 000 hryvnias for the dismantling of the "kiosk-temple" that stands on the museumʼs territory.
This was reported in the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.
Funds were collected through donations in less than a day, which, as the museum says, shows broad support for dismantling.
The "kiosk-temple" was built without any permits, it is located in the buffer zone of UNESCO monuments, where new construction is prohibited, and it violates the ensemble of the historical archaeological complex "Tenth Church".
In addition, the location of this building on the site of the museum contradicts its intended use.
- The appellate court recognized the building as illegal half a year ago, but the demands of the city residents and the court were not fulfilled, so the National Museum of History announced its own fee for its dismantling.
- In 2004, the head of the museum Serhiy Tchaikovskyi granted permission for the construction of the "kiosk-temple" near the Tithing Church to the UOC MP community. In 2012, the community acquired ownership of the building, while the land remained in the possession of the museum. In 2021, the museum filed a lawsuit demanding the demolition of the temple on its territory.