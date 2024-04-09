The National Museum of the History of Ukraine collected funds for the dismantling of the “kiosk-temple” of the UOC MP

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in Kyiv collected the necessary 772 000 hryvnias for the dismantling of the "kiosk-temple" that stands on the museumʼs territory.

This was reported in the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Funds were collected through donations in less than a day, which, as the museum says, shows broad support for dismantling.

The "kiosk-temple" was built without any permits, it is located in the buffer zone of UNESCO monuments, where new construction is prohibited, and it violates the ensemble of the historical archaeological complex "Tenth Church".

In addition, the location of this building on the site of the museum contradicts its intended use.