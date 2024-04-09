The murder of a teenager at the station of the Kyiv funicular. The suspect was drunk and pleaded not guilty

The dismissed military serviceman of the State Security Department, suspected of murdering a teenager at the Kyiv funicular station, has pleaded not guilty. The examination showed that he was drunk at the time of the crime.

On April 9, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) communications advisor Tetyana Sapyan announced this on the air of the telethon.

She denied the information that the suspect is a former employee of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"Misinformation began to spread on social networks that this is allegedly a former employee of the State Bureau of Investigation. I emphasize that this is not true! This is a military serviceman, a driver of the State Security Department," Sapyan said.

She emphasized that the suspect is suspended from performing his duties and is in the pre-trial detention center. Today he will be given a preventive measure. The prosecution requests that he be remanded in custody without bail.

The counselor specified that at the time of the crime, the man was not on duty.

The examination showed that the suspect was drunk (1.2 ppm of alcohol in the blood).

"The suspect himself does not admit his guilt at the moment. He refers to the Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which says that each of us has the right to refuse to testify or testify against himself," Sapyan added.

She also emphasized that there were seven other boys at the scene of the incident with the deceased, all of whom are testifying.