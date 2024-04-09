Two more children were returned from the occupation

The “Save Ukraine” team returned two more children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. One child is an orphan.

This was reported by the head of the organization Mykola Kuleba.

He told about the history of two families. In one, Olena Zakharchenko worked in the social security department before the full-scale war, and in the first days of the invasion, her city was occupied. Yarynka, who was still 8 years old, lived with her at that time. The child was taken out.

Marta Oleksandrivna decided to leave the occupied village when a shell flew into her yard at half past six in the morning, destroying part of the house. Grandson Nazar was covered in mud, and then slept in his clothes for several days so that he could escape in time during the next shelling. During the filtering, the Russian special services mocked an elderly woman and an orphaned boy.

The “Save Ukraine” team has already saved 284 children, including 73 orphans.