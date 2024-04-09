GUR drones attacked the Borisoglebsk educational aviation center in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation

Russian Telegram channels ASTRA and Baza reported that on the night of April 9, drones attacked the Borisoglebsk training aviation center in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

According to their data, the aviation center, where the flight deck is being prepared, was allegedly attacked by two drones. One of them hit the facade of the building at the level of the fourth floor around three in the morning. An hour later, a second drone also seemed to aim at the same place. The impact damaged the facade and glazing of the building, so far there are no casualties.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also reported on the attack and blames Ukraine for the attack. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two drones flew to the Voronezhsky region, two — to Belgorodsk, and another Neptune anti-ship missile — to the occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that the Russian anti-aircraft missile system hit all targets.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the Borisoglebsk center, and a number of Ukrainian media reported with reference to sources that this was an operation by GUR.

"Yes, the aircraft factory. This is what we can ascertain from various sources. It was loud, we can confirm that too. We will not reveal the details, but according to preliminary information, the main production facilities of the enterprise were affected," the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Andriy Yusov, told Radio Svoboda.