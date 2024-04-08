Ukraine and Hungary agreed on the opening of a new checkpoint

The governments of Ukraine and Hungary agreed to open a new crossing point "Velika Palady — Nadgodosh" for passenger transport.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In addition, the parties agreed on the possibility of moving empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons at the Luzhanka — Beregshuran checkpoint.

Corresponding changes to the agreement on border traffic control were signed by the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, and the Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine, Heizer Antala.

"We continue consistent work on the development of the western border to strengthen export opportunities and ensure rapid crossing of the border by passenger transport. The signed amendments to the agreement with Hungary allow us to start planning design and infrastructure works to launch the new Velika Palady — Nadgodosh checkpoint and ensure the movement of empty trucks on Luzhanka, Kurbakov said.

Also, according to him, the governments are currently considering the possibility of building a new cargo checkpoint "Dyda — Beregdarots" in order to increase the carrying capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

"At the same time, we are working to start substantive negotiations on the introduction of joint customs and border control with Hungary. This will allow us to speed up the control procedures and reduce the time for crossing the border," said Kubrakov.

Changes to the bilateral agreement have yet to be ratified.

Currently, there are five road crossing points with Hungary, and trucks weighing more than 7.5 tons can pass through only one of them — "Chop — Zahon".