SBU detained an ex-regional man for pointing Russian bombs at the Sumy region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man who was conducting reconnaissance near the defense line on the border of the Sumy region. The detainee turned out to be an agent of the Russian FSB. According to the intelligence service, he tried to establish the exact coordinates of a military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to adjust a Russian airstrike on it.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

During the detention, a phone was seized from the man, from which he wanted to send a photo and geolocation of a potential "target" to the Russians. The Russian special service did not receive this data.

As the investigation revealed, the detainee is a former local functionary of the currently banned “Party of Regions”. After the de-occupation of the Sumy region, the man was recruited by an FSB staff member who noticed his pro-Kremlin posts in one of the messengers.

The agent had the task of striking Ukrainian fortified areas with guided aerial bombs. He photographed military objects and fixed their coordinates.

The detainee was informed of the suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code). He faces life imprisonment.