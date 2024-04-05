SBU detained two foreigners — FSB agents — who were preparing an attack on the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained two foreigners — FSB agents — who were preparing a missile attack on the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Odesa.

This was reported by SBU press service on April 5.

According to the agency, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) involved citizens of one of the countries of the South Caucasus, who lived in Odesa, in the operation.

They scouted the bases of Ukrainian troops in order to record their coordinates on Google maps, as well as collected information about the soldiers, military equipment and features of work there.

In order to gather intelligence, agents walked the streets of the city and secretly recorded potential "targets". They also used their connections among local residents to obtain information about the Ukrainian military.

In addition, those involved created a public organization in the city, which was supposed to help with the legalization of foreigners in Ukraine, but in fact recruited them to the network of informants.

SBU emphasized that in case of receiving intelligence, the occupiers planned a series of missile and drone strikes on military infrastructure and combat positions of the Armed Forces. After completing the task, the agents hoped to get a job in FSB.

SBU employees were able to track the routes of the agentsʼ movement and detain them when they were conducting reconnaissance near one of the facilities.

Both defendants were informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison.