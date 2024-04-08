The General Staff informed that the Russians had lost another 13 tanks. The situation at the front

During the past 24 hours, 76 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers. The occupiers lost 13 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, three rocket launcher systems and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the command post, five anti-aircraft missile complexes, a communication tower, and 13 areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, the drone control center, the artillery system, three areas where the weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers were concentrated.

More than a hundred settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.