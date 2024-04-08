Air defense forces destroyed 17 drones and one missile overnight

On the night of April 8, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and 24 Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), Kursk and Yeysk regions (Russia).

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down a Kh-59 guided air missile in Dnipropetrovsk region and 17 drones in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

There is a drone strike in Odesa district — a logistics and transport facility is damaged there. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified. Debris of a downed UAV damaged a gas station in Odesa. People were not injured.