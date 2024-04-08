There is a threat of air pollution in the Zhytomyr region after an attack on a critical infrastructure facility

In the Zhytomyr region, a critical infrastructure facility was hit during a night drone attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko.

"The forces and means of air defense of the region managed to shoot down part of the attack UAVs. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or victims as a result of the enemy strike," he said.

At the same time, the Zvyagel city council said that after the strike on the community facility, "there is a direct threat of air pollution." Local residents were advised to stay indoors with closed windows.

The Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations recommended that all educational institutions switch to distance learning.

"Regarding preschool education institutions: regular groups will work for parents who have no one to leave their children with," the city council said in a statement.

In addition, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region with drones at night. The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper says that it was possible to destroy four drones, but there are hits.

"The logistics and transport facility was damaged. The wreckage of the downed Shahed also damaged the gas station," Kiper noted.

According to him, no one was injured. Law enforcement officers record the consequences of another enemy attack.