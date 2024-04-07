General Staff: Russia is still without 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems

Over the past day, 57 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The latter lost 17 tanks, 54 artillery systems, 54 armored fighting vehicles, four multiple rocket launcher systems and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled seven enemy attacks, in the Bakhmut — 14, in the Avdiivka — five, and in the Novopavlivsk, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defense 21 times.

The Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the Orikhiv direction, while five times in the Kherson direction.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy. Units of the missile forces struck two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, the control point of the unmanned aerial vehicle, the artillery system and the electronic warfare station.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under Russian artillery fire. In total, the occupiers launched ten rocket and 88 air strikes, launched 71 attacks from rocket salvo systems.