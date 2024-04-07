Air defense forces shot down all 17 drones launched by the Russian invaders overnight

On the night of April 7, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Kh-31 guided air missile from the occupied Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, and 17 Shahed attack drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Air defense forces shot down all 17 Russian attack drones in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russian occupiers directed the "Iskander-M" missile at the port infrastructure of Odesa. A fire broke out there, which firefighters promptly extinguished. Administrative and technical buildings were damaged. One person was injured, the Southern Defense Forces said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the defenders of the sky destroyed 11 drones: two each in the Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro districts and another seven in the Kamianka district. The debris damaged several buildings and cars, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration.

In Kharkiv, a private house was damaged by a drone strike. A 62-year-old man was injured, added Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration.