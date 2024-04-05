Germany is investigating whether German companies participated in the Russian “reconstruction” of Mariupol

The authorized bodies of the Federal Republic of Germany are investigating whether German companies supplied materials for the "reconstruction" of Mariupol, temporarily occupied by the Russians.

This was stated by representatives of the German authorities at a briefing on April 5, writes Ukrinform.

"The relevant authorized bodies are very quickly investigating this situation, and clarifying the facts," said Louise-Maria Shpoo, a representative of the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany.

She clarified that this is being handled by the customs department and the prosecutorʼs office, which should check whether this case involves a violation of the law on sanctions.

Instead, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer emphasized that regardless of the findings, it is "quite clear" that Russian President Putin destroyed Mariupol, illegally occupied the city and forced its population to starve.

"He is responsible for thousands of civilian victims, so this ʼreconstructionʼ is extremely controversial and serves only Russian propaganda. And every firm that participates in this should ask itself whose interests it is acting in," said Fischer.