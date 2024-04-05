Ukraine returned an orphan and a family with two children from the occupation

A 16-year-old orphan girl was returned from the occupied territories of Ukraine. One family left with her: a mother and two children, a 15-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

Prokudin said that the youth could no longer endure the horrors of the Russian occupation, and therefore they dared to evacuate. Children were forced to attend Russian educational institutions.

An 18-year-old boy and a girl, deprived of parental care, also managed to return to Ukraine. The “Save Ukraine” organization worked on their return. Now parents and children work with psychologists, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.