The President instructed to strengthen air defense in Kharkiv region, Sumy region and the southern regions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi instructed the military and diplomats to do everything to strengthen air defense systems to protect the Kharkiv region, the Sumy region and the southern regions of Ukraine. In recent weeks, these regions have been suffering from massive air attacks.

The president announced this in an evening video message.

"I talked with the military today about how to provide more protection to Kharkiv — precisely from the point of view of air defense. All our diplomats have the same task. Strengthening air defense for Kharkiv, the entire Kharkiv region, Sumy region, and the southern regions is an absolutely urgent need. And I thank every country, every leader, who are now in communication with us looking for opportunities to help. It is absolutely unacceptable that so many countries of the world are still thinking about how to counter terror, although only a few political solutions are missing — a few air defense systems that could fundamentally change the situation," Zelenskyi emphasized.

According to him, work with international partners continues.

The President noted that during the day he received reports on the situation in the regions, paying special attention to Kharkiv, the consequences of Russian strikes on the city, as a result of which four people died.