During the night, air defense destroyed 11 out of 20 drones. There is a hit in Kharkiv

On the night of April 4, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of 20 Shahed drones, which Russia used to attack Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synyehubov reported that at least 15 drones were released in Kharkiv. Air defense was able to shoot down some of them.

In Kharkiv, there are hits in the Novobavarsky, Slobidsky, Saltivsky districts of the city. 4 people died from the strikes of the Russian troops. Three rescuers were among the dead. The Russian occupiers struck again when the emergency services arrived at the scene.

Telegram / Олег Синєгубов

Another 12 people were injured. High-rise buildings and private houses were damaged in the city.