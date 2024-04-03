In Ukraine, a new institution was created to protect the rights of the military

In Ukraine, the Central Department for the Protection of Servicemenʼs Rights was created under the Ministry of Defense. In fact, a new military ombudsman institution is being introduced.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The office will consider complaints and appeals of military personnel, provide them with primary legal assistance, conduct inspections and investigations of violations of the rights of military personnel and their family members.

The main violations that will be checked by the management:

provision of servicemen;

the right to vacation;

abuse of rights by commanders;

failure to provide or insufficient provision of medical care;

social guarantees;

violation of gender equality.

If the inspection establishes the composition of the crime of violation of the rights of servicemen, the latterʼs appeal will be directed to the law enforcement officers.

During the work on the document on the creation of the new administration, the experience of countries where the institution of the military ombudsman has demonstrated effectiveness, namely Sweden, Norway, Austria, Germany, Canada, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Belgium, was taken into account.