The President signed the law on the creation of an electronic register of conscripts. What does it mean?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed Law No. 10062, which provides, in particular, for the creation of a cabinet for conscripts.

It is assumed that the Ministry of Defense will receive data on citizens aged 17 to 60, which are contained in various state registers: the Tax Service, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Central Election Commission, the State Migration Service and other agencies.

The information will be contained in the conscriptʼs electronic cabinet. In accordance with the law, the consent of conscripts, conscripts and reservists is not required for the processing of personal data.

The Ministry of Defense stated that the adoption of the law on electronic military records "unlocks the digitalization of the Ukrainian army and will allow it to operate more mobile and efficiently both on the battlefield and in the rear."

The Ministry of Defense also calls draft law No. 10062 "critically important for Ukraineʼs defense capability," as "implementation of its provisions will facilitate rapid collection, processing, and use of military data, as well as finally translate services and processes for military personnel into a convenient digital format."

The Ministry believes that this draft law will allow to strengthen cyber defense and will give the right to place its IT systems in the military cloud storage of NATO member countries. The document should also simplify the process of military personnel receiving the status of a participant in hostilities during martial law.