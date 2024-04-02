Zelenskyi signed the law on lowering the conscription age to 25 years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on reducing the conscription age from 27 to 25 years. The document was approved on May 30, 2023, but the head of state has not signed it since then.

This is stated in the card of the draft law.

This will allow 25- and 26-year-old men to be mobilized. The idea was initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Now general mobilization will be subject to conscript men, fit and partially fit in terms of health, from 25 to 60 years of age without military service experience.