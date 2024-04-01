The head of one of the TRCs of the Rivne region, who was filmed by a hidden camera in his office, will be transferred to a combat unit

The head of one of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) of the Rivne Region wrote a report for transfer to a combat unit after a video shot on a hidden camera in his office appeared on the Internet. Earlier, an official inspection was started in relation to him.

This was reported in the Operational Command "West".

"The command has no claims to the officerʼs performance of the assigned tasks within the scope of his official duties. However, we note that military personnel should not resolve personal issues at the workplace," the command noted.

The publication of the video caused a public outcry, so the officer on his own initiative wrote a report about his transfer to one of the combat units. The management has already signed the order. At the same time, law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances of the installation of the camera in his office.

The command added that the video with the head of TRC was published through the channels of pro-Russian "opinion leaders" — anti-Ukrainian channels were the first to publish the video, in particular, the public of blogger Anatolii Sharii, suspected of treason, who is hiding in Spain. Therefore, Ukrainians were urged to observe information hygiene.

Whatʼs in the video?

In the video, it is likely that the head of the Rivne TRC Oleksandr Yarmoshevych. It was to him that Sharii "conveyed greetings", publishing a clip with footage of a man in military uniform kissing with female military personnel. Whether Yarmoshevich is really on the video is unknown.