The head of one of the TRCs of the Rivne region was filmed by a hidden camera in his office. Official inspection has begun

The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces informed about the start of an official inspection due to the appearance on social networks of a video from the office of one of the chiefs of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) of the Rivne region.

The inspection will evaluate the content of the video, the time intervals and the very fact of installing secret video surveillance in the office premises. The Ground Forces initiated an appeal to law enforcement officers to assist in the investigation.

The Ground Forces emphasized that anti-Ukrainian channels were the first to publish the video, in particular, the public of blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of high treason, and who is hiding in Spain.

Whatʼs in the video?

In the video, it is likely that the head of the Rivne TRC Oleksandr Yarmoshevych. It was to him that Sharii "conveyed greetings", publishing a clip with footage of a man in military uniform kissing with female military personnel. Whether Yarmoshevych is really on the video is unknown.