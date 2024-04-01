A kindergarten worker was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of correcting missile attacks

A kindergarten worker was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of correcting Russian missile attacks on the city.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, in her free time from work, the woman helped the Russians aim at the bases of the Defense Forces in the regional center. She received geo-locations of potential targets from the occupiers, and then conducted reconnaissance there.

SBU says the woman covertly observed critical facilities to establish an approximate number of personnel and military equipment. Then she transmitted the information with coordinates marked on Google maps to Russian curators who were preparing future strikes on Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect at the initial stage of her intelligence activity. According to the investigation, the woman was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence in the fall of 2023. She came to the attention of the occupiers through an acquaintance of hers from Kupyansk, who fled to the Russian Federation during the capture of the district center and joined the enemy troops.