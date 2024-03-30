”Iʼm on the presidentʼs team”: Serhii Shefir commented on his dismissal from the position of first assistant to the president

The former first assistant to the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Shefir, said in a comment to "Babel" that, despite his dismissal, he remains in the Presidentʼs team.

"Regardless of everything you hear and read, I am on the presidentʼs team. No options. Besides the fact that he is the president, he is my friend, and that is much more important than the position," said Shefir.

Today, March 30, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, dismissed Serhii Shefir, the first assistant. He is an old friend of the president and his business partner.

Serhiy Shefir is a co-founder of the Kvartal 95 studio, whose artistic director was Zelensky before he was elected president. He was appointed first assistant to the head of state on May 21, 2019, the day after Zelenskyʼs inauguration.

In 2020, at a press conference, Zelensky called Shefir a person he trusts. Arsen Avakov, after resigning from the position of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, called Shefir one of the smart people in Zelenskyiʼs circle, a person "who understands how dangerous it is not to take balanced opinions into account."