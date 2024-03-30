News

Zelensky fired his first assistant Shefir and several other advisers

Sofiia Telishevska
On March 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his first assistant Serhiy Shefir. He is an old friend of the president and his business partner.

The dismissal decrees also appeared on the website of the Presidentʼs Office:

Serhii Shefir is a co-founder of the Kvartal 95 studio, whose artistic director was Volodymyr Zelenskyi before he was elected president. He was appointed first assistant to the head of state on May 21, 2019, the day after Zelenskyʼs inauguration.

In 2020, at a press conference, Zelensky called Shefir a person he trusts. Arsen Avakov, after resigning from the position of head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, called Shefir one of the smart people in Zelenskyiʼs circle, a person "who understands how dangerous it is not to take balanced opinions into account."