Ukraine will receive €100 million from Belgium for maintenance of F-16 fighters

The Belgian Council of Ministers approved the provision of a package of military aid to Ukraine for the maintenance of Western F-16 fighter jets.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Ludivin Dedonder.
According to her, Belgium will allocate €100 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for F-16 equipment and maintenance. This will be the 25th aid package to Ukraine from Belgium.
The minister also reminded that her country participates in the F-16 Coalition and plans to transfer these fighters to Kyiv.
- Recently, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agreed to speed up the process of supplying fighter jets, but the specific terms of their appearance in Ukraine are not mentioned. Ukrainian military pilots undergo training in the USA, Britain, France and Romania. It is expected that Ukraine will have the first six F-16 fighters and 12 trained pilots already in the summer of 2024. In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands ( more than 70 machines, some of which are training ), Denmark ( 19 units ), as well as Norway and Belgium, which do not announce the exact number of fighters.