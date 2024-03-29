Ukraine will receive €100 million from Belgium for maintenance of F-16 fighters

The Belgian Council of Ministers approved the provision of a package of military aid to Ukraine for the maintenance of Western F-16 fighter jets.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the country Ludivin Dedonder.

According to her, Belgium will allocate €100 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for F-16 equipment and maintenance. This will be the 25th aid package to Ukraine from Belgium.

The minister also reminded that her country participates in the F-16 Coalition and plans to transfer these fighters to Kyiv.