In Odesa, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to five

In Odesa, the number of victims of the rocket attack on March 29 has increased. During the day, the Russians attacked the city with two guided air missiles, the Odesa City Council reported.

As a result of falling debris, one of the cityʼs social institutions was destroyed — five people were injured, among them a 15-year-old boy who was on the street at the time of the collision. He was hospitalized in a childrenʼs clinical hospital.

The explosions in Odesa were reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. Before that, the Air Force warned about launching missiles from the waters of the Black Sea.

The air alert in the city lasted from 14:15 to 14:44.