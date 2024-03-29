Ukrzaliznytsia launched another Dnipro City Express suburban train route

"Ukrzaliznytsia" adds new connections of the Dnipro agglomeration to the Dnipro City Express suburban train project. From March 29, modernized electric trains will run along the route Kamyanske — Dnipro — Synelnykove.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Dnipro City Express trains will make stops at “Nizhnyodniprovsk”, “Kseniivka”, “Ihren”, “Synelnykove-2” and other intermediate stations, which will create a convenient connection between the districts and the banks of the Dnipro itself for the residents of the agglomeration.

During the day, four flights will depart from Kamyanske to Synelnykove via the Dnipro. Two will go from Synelnykove to Kamyanske through the Dnipro, three in the direction of Dnipro — Synelnykove, and five in the reverse direction.

The first flights will depart from Dnipro to Synelnykove at 05:30, from Kamyanske to Dnipro and Synelnykove at 05:42, from Dnipro to Kamyanske at 05:14, from Synelnykove to Dnipro at 05:49.

Dnipro City Express electric trains have ramps, places for people with disabilities, inclusive toilets, Braille navigation, places for bicycles, Type-C and USB ports for charging gadgets.