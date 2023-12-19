“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching the Dnipro City Express suburban train in Dnipro

The Dnipro City Express suburban train will be launched in Dnipro from December 20, 2023. It will connect the city with the suburbs and satellite cities.

This was reported in the press service of the carrier.

At the first stage of the project, the Dnipro City Express will run along the Dnipro-Kamyansk route and will stop at Horyainove, Diivka, Sukhachivka and Zaporizhzhia-Kamyanske stations.

Trains will depart from Dnipro at 5:14 (except weekends), 6:20, 10:00, 11:30 (except weekends), 15:40, 17:10 (except weekends), 19:10. Trains will depart from Kamyanske at 6:14 a.m. (except weekends), 9:00 a.m., 11:26 a.m., 12:42 p.m. (except weekends), 4:41 p.m., 7:12 p.m. (except weekends), 8:14 p.m.

The trip will last approximately 40 minutes, the price of tickets is from 12 to 18 hryvnias. Restored electric trains of the EPL2T series will run on the route. The trains have ramps, disabled seats and inclusive restrooms, Braille navigation, bicycle spaces, and Type-C and USB charging ports. Train tickets are available in the “Ukrzaliznytsia” chatbot.