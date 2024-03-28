Zelensky: Russia is planning a counteroffensive at the beginning of summer

The Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to stabilize the situation at the front, but in order to further contain the Russian army, the Ukrainian military needs new supplies of weapons and ammunition.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with CBS, which was recorded in the Sumy region.

"The east of our country, where we used to have and still have the most dangerous areas, out of all the directions in the country, the situation on the east today is stabilized as much as possible, considering the fact of the deficit of certain weapons ammunition... The situation is better than it used to be 2 or 3 months ago, but it is important that we share this information with our partners, and we tell them that Russia will be preparing the counteroffensive. And it could be the end of May or June," informed the president.

At the same time, Zelensky believes that the Ukrainian military may not be ready for another offensive by the Russian Federation and that partners should contribute to the strengthening of the Ukrainian army to deter Moscow.

"And before that, we not only need to prepare, we not only need to stabilize the situation, because the partners are sometimes really happy that we have stabilized the situation. No, I say, we need help now. We need support now to train certain brigades which will have to battle for our land especially during the counteroffesive which Russia wants to start," the president emphasized.