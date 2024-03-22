Russian troops are forming a new group of 100 000. In the summer, it can go on the offensive

The Russian army is creating a new group of more than 100 000 soldiers. There is a possibility that this summer the groups will be involved in a new offensive attempt in one of the directions.

The commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Perhaps, they will replenish their units with it, which are losing combat capability. But there is a possibility that by the beginning of the summer they may have certain forces to conduct appropriate offensive operations in one of the directions," Oleksandr Pavlyuk said.

Currently, the Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to inflict such losses on the enemy that all resources formed by the occupier will be involved in the battles until the time of a possible new offensive attempt. The actual task is to prevent the Russians from going on the offensive.