Russia shelled Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk region. Three people died

In Kherson, on March 28, the Russian military fired at a taxi with passengers. The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed that the driver of the car died of his injuries on the spot.

"Two passengers, a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, were injured. They were taken to the hospital, where the victims are being treated," he noted.

In the morning, the Russians also carried out an airstrike on a residential area of the city of Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk district. The impact partially destroyed a two-story apartment building.

Rescue operations lasted for more than three hours, the rescuers pulled out the body of the dead woman from under the rubble. In addition, 22 private and apartment buildings were damaged.

Around 10:00 a.m., the Russians struck Vovchansk and Kupyansk district. A 57-year-old resident of the village of Mochanivka was killed, and her husband was injured.

In Vovchansk, an enemy shell hit the yard of a private house where a 60-year-old man was. He received shrapnel gunshot wounds. A 48-year-old resident of Vovchansk was also taken to the hospital with a concussion.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian regions with various types of weapons — attack UAVs, rockets, anti-aircraft missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles. Despite the evidence and testimony, Moscow has denied a targeted attack on civilians since the start of the full-scale invasion.