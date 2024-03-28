A man was detained in Dnipro on suspicion of preparing an attack on the TPP and a military hospital

A man was detained in Dnipro, who is suspected of preparing a missile attack on the cityʼs military and critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The suspect was detained near the Defense Forces Hospital. According to the investigation, the man wanted to know the number of Ukrainian military personnel being treated there. He also monitored the medical transport that arrived on the territory of the institution.

The SBU claims that the man then wanted to transfer the data and coordinates of the hospital to agents of the Russian FSB in order to correct the missile strike. Another potential target could be the local thermal power plant, which provides electricity to a large part of the city.

The man filmed the perimeter of the TPP and the surrounding area on his phone. According to the law enforcement officers, the Russian occupiers wanted to know about the technical condition of the object in order to prepare a new series of air attacks on the city.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 22-year-old local resident who was remotely recruited in February 2024 by an employee of the Russian special service. The suspect was an active user of Russian Telegram channels in search of quick earnings.

During the search of the suspectʼs apartment, they found a mobile phone with correspondence with a Russian agent and a bank card that he used to receive money from the Russian Federation. He was informed of the suspicion of treason — the man faces life imprisonment.