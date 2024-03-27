In the coming days, Germany will hand over 10,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine

In the coming days, Germany will hand over 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. They will come from the stocks of the Bundeswehr.

This was stated in an interview with DW by the head of the Situation Center of Ukraine under the Ministry of Defense of Germany, General Christian Freuding.

Germany decided to supply ammunition to Ukraine in three stages. A shipment of 10,000 rounds of ammunition, which will arrive soon, is the first step in this plan.

The second stage provides support for the Czech Republicʼs initiative to purchase ammunition outside of Europe. Germany financed 180,000 shells within the framework of this program, which Ukraine will receive in the second half of 2024.

The third stage concerns Germanyʼs bilateral agreement with a third country to supply Ukraine with another 100,000 projectiles from about the fourth quarter.