The Czech Republic imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk

At the suggestion of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, the government imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, the company Voice of Europe s.r.o., which he "uses in his own interests", as well as on media producer and propagandist Artem Marchevsky.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

According to the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Medvedchuk "manages an operation of Russian influence on the territory of the Czech Republic", the purpose of which is to violate the territorial integrity, sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine.

"Given that this activity is punishable by the Law on Sanctions, the government has decided to register it in the national list of sanctions," says the website of the Czech Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that Medvedchuk uses the company Voice of Europe and propagandist Artem Marchevsky for his activities — sanctions are also being introduced against them.

"This decision corresponds to the security interests of the Czech Republic, and also contributes to the protection of the democracy of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament," said the Czech Foreign Ministry.