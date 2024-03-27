Overnight, air defense destroyed 10 out of 13 drones in Kharkiv region, Sumy region and Kyiv region

On the night of March 27, Russian troops launched 13 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 drones in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The drones were launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare were involved in repelling the air attack.

In Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, a gymnasium building and a private house were damaged. A 62-year-old security guard was injured and was not hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers removed the wreckage of three drones, the regional prosecutorʼs office reported.