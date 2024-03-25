Moldova will help Ukraine fight illegal migration of men of military age

Moldovan border guards will cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities and detain men who try to cross the border illegally, avoiding mobilization.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova Adrian Efros in an interview with Ziarul de Gardă.

According to him, most evaders trying to get to Moldova are looking for loopholes in occupied Transnistria.

"Obviously, everyone is trying to save their lives, and mostly men between the ages of 18 and 60 cross the state border illegally. The Transnistrian region is used to a large extent, and we conduct one or two operations almost every week to combat and destroy various schemes organized on the territory of Moldova either independently by citizens of the country or jointly with citizens of Ukraine," said the minister.

He says that he had a meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to resume joint patrolling in the Transnistrian region, from the Ukrainian side.

"Moldovaʼs goal is to stop the flow of evaders from Ukraine," Adrian Efros emphasized.

The minister assured that criminal cases will be opened against violators, each case will be thoroughly investigated and people will be brought to justice.

On March 25, Mohylev-Podilskyi border guards issued a warning that men aged 18-60 are prohibited from approaching the border with Moldova. Exceptions are local residents and their relatives, friends, employees, students, land owners and those who pass through transit, provided they have the appropriate documents. It is also forbidden to be on the banks of the Dniester River in settlements adjacent to the border, outside of oneʼs own homestead at a distance of less than 30 m from the water from April 1 to September 30 — from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.; in the period from October 1 to March 31 — from 20:00 to 06:00.