Debris of the missile damaged the building of the Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv

On the morning of March 25, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Debris from the downed missilr destroyed part of the building of the Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design named after Mykhailo Boychuk, located in the Pechersky district.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

The central part of the Academy building was damaged. In particular, the gymnasium, congress hall and exhibition center were completely destroyed. The premises of the departments and the auditorium of the institution were also significantly damaged.

