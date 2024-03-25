Explosions rang out in Kyiv. Debris of missiles fell in the Pechersky district

On the morning of March 25, explosions rang out in Kyiv. It is known in advance that the fragments of missiles fell in the Pechersky district of the capital, where a high-rise building was damaged.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) writes about this.

Operational services also went to the Solomyansky and Dniprovsky districts of the capital. Fragments of a missile were found in a forest strip in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. Preliminary, there was no information about the victims and the destruction. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported about the missiles in the direction of Kyiv and Kirovohrad region. The monitor project writes that the missiles could be launched from Crimea. Presumably, they were hypersonic "Zirkons".