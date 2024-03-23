During the night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 31 of the 34 “shaheeds”. The Russians also launched missiles

On the night of March 23, the Russians launched 34 Shahed drones. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 31 drones within Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians also launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles — they were flying at Donetsk region.

In Poltava regional military administration, it was noted that 9 drones were destroyed in the sky over the region. There were no casualties and no damage to the infrastructure either.

On the night of March 23, explosions rang out in Kharkiv — a communal facility was hit, which caused the roof and premises on the third floor of the building to burn. During the repeated shelling, a 19-year-old man from a nearby private house was injured, regional military administration reported.