Odesa switches to emergency blackout

Odesa and Odesa district are forced to switch to emergency power outages, as it is currently impossible to apply blackout schedules.

The press service of the DTEK group says that they resorted to such a step due to the significant scale of damage after the morning shelling.

"Energy workers are doing everything possible to return the light to the homes of Ukrainians, but more time is needed to stabilize the regionʼs energy system," DTEK noted.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 15 regions of Ukraine, hitting 125 settlements and 150 infrastructure facilities.

As the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stated, this is the largest attack on the Ukrainian energy industry in recent times. Dozens of power system facilities were damaged: thermal and hydroelectric power plants, trunk networks of NEC "Ukrenergo" and regional energy networks.